Report: Bears sign running back Travis Homer to two-year deal

Report: Bears sign running back Travis Homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Shortly after news dropped of David Montgomery's signing with the Detroit Lions, the Bears reportedly signed running back Travis Homer.

The deal is two years and worth $4.5 million, according to Adam Schefter.

The Bears fill out their running back room with a cheap signing in Homer. Homer, 24, has played the first four seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He has 453 career rushing yards and one touchdown.

The move points to the Bears' comfortability with Khalil Herbert, the third-year running back who the Bears drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Last season, alongside Montgomery, Herbert posted 731 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

MORE: Report: David Montgomery signs with Detroit Lions

Herbert, Montgomery and Justin Fields helped collectively take down the Bears' franchise record for single-season rushing yards as a team, now set at 3,014 yards.

The Bears running back room is now set with Herbert, Homer and Trestan Ebner. It's plausible the Bears add a running back during one of the later rounds in the upcoming NFL draft.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.