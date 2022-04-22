Report: Bears to sign OT Julién Davenport

The Chicago Bears must have liked what they saw during this week’s tryouts at Halas Hall.

After signing wide receiver David Moore and cornerback Greg Stroman Jr, the Bears are reportedly also signing offensive tackle Julién Davenport, according to Aaron Wilson.

Davenport was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. He became their starting left tackle in 2018 during the Texan’s division title run. He was dealt to the Dolphins that next offseason in the Laremy Tunsil blockbuster trade. He missed half the season in 2019 and played sparingly in 2020.

The 27-year old tackle played last season with the Indianapolis Colts, appearing in nine games with four starts. He allowed four sacks on the season and had a low PFF player grade of 45.3, but now reunites with Matt Eberflus in Chicago.

Davenport was part of a group of linemen the Bears hosted earlier on Thursday for a tryout that included Caleb Benenoch and Trent Scott. He joins the Bears as a potential swing tackle ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, which begins next Thursday, April 28.