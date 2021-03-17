Report: Bears re-sign offensive lineman Germain Ifedi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears filled their hole at right tackle with a familiar face. According to Adam Schefter, the team is bringing back Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal.

Another move for Chicago: Germain Ifedi is signing a 1-year, $5 million deal, including a $4.25 million base salary, with the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Ifedi started the year as the team’s starting right guard, but due to several injuries on the line he ended up as the team’s starting right tackle. It was with Ifedi at right tackle that the Bears finally found an offensive line unit that started to gel. With reports that the Bears will not exercise their team option to bring back previous starting right tackle Bobby Massie, Ifedi will bring continuity to the position.

Ifedi started every game for the Bears last season, his first with the team. Over his five-year career he has only missed three games.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!