Report: Bears to sign Nicholas Morrow, former Raiders linebacker

As Ryan Poles reshapes the Bears roster, he may have found the linebacker who will start beside Roquan Smith. According to multiple reports, former Las Vegas Raider Nicholas Morrow is set to sign with the team when free agency officially begins on Wednesday afternoon. Courtney Cronin reported the terms of the deal:

Nicholas Morrowâ€™s deal with the Bears is similar to the one he signed last year with Vegas: 1 year with a value up to $5 million, per source. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 16, 2022

Morrow initially signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played in all 16 games that season, starting five, and in all has played in 62 games, starting 29. Morrow’s best season was in 2020, where he started 11 games, notched 78 tackles, three sacks, an interception, forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Per contemporary reports out of Las Vegas he was set to take a jump in 2021, too.

“He's got a chance, I think, to be a captain for us," Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden said last summer, via Raiders.com. "I think he's got a chance to be a difference maker for us in the middle of our defense. Time will tell. We've got a long way to go but I really like him."

But Morrow suffered an ankle injury in the preseason last year, and he never made it back to play in a regular season game.

Morrow is a versatile linebacker who can play multiple positions in a 4-3 defense. That versatility will give Matt Eberflus some flexibility with Smith, as they work out whether Smith will play in the middle as the weakside backer.

He is the third free agent the Bears are reportedly set to bring into Halas Hall. Earlier this week it was reported that the Bears also reached agreements with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.

