Report: Bears to sign Justin Jones after Larry Ogunjobi fails physical

Report: Bears to sign DT Justin Jones

Moments after Ryan Poles announced they would not sign Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical, the Bears reportedly reached an agreement with a new free agent defensive tackle.

DL Justin Jones is signing with the #Bears on a two-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2022

The Chargers drafted Jones in the third round of the 2018 draft. Over his four years with the team, Jones played in 51 games, starting 35 of them. Jones missed six games last season, but set career highs with 37 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Jones also plays three-technique, which is a pivotal position in Matt Eberflus’ defense. However, Jones has dealt with injuries throughout his career and has never played a full season. He missed six games in 2021 with a calf injury, and an ankle injury. In 2020, he missed three games with a shoulder injury. Another shoulder injury cost Jones four games in 2019 as well.

