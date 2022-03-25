Report: Bears sign former Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian

Report: Bears to sign former Northwestern QB Siemian originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears agreed to sign former New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal Thursday, per his agent Mike McCartney.

Excited for @TrevorSiemian agreeing to a 2 year deal with the @ChicagoBears — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 25, 2022

Last season, Siemian passed for 1,154 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in six games for the Saints. He started in four games after star quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL in Week 8.

In 2015, Siemian was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round and was a member of the champion Super Bowl 50 team.

He was previously the quarterback for the Northwestern Wildcats from 2011-14 and was the sole starter in 2014. In four years, he passed for 5,931 yards with 27 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Siemian will join quarterbacks Justin Fields, Nick Foles and Ryan Willis on the Bears roster.

