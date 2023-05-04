Report: Bears sign fifth-round 2023 NFL draft pick Noah Sewell

Report: Bears sign fifth-round pick Noah Sewell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with Noah Sewell, their fifth-round draft pick out of Oregon, according to Aaron Wilson.

Sewell, the brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei, played three years at Oregon. He recorded 218 career tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his time as a Duck.

The Bears selected Sewell with the No. 148 pick of the draft, in the fifth round.

According to Spotrac, Sewell is projected to sign a deal close to $4.16 million in total value, with a signing bonus of over $300,000 and a cap hit of just under $1 million.

