Report: Bears sign Eddie Jackson to four-year, $58.4 million extension

The Bears and safety Eddie Jackson have agreed to a massive four-year, $58.4 million extension, his agency announced Friday.

Jackson, who had one year remaining on his rookie contract after being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and a back-to-back Pro Bowl pick in 2018-19.

Jackson ascended into superstardom in 2018 when he converted seven turnovers into three defensive touchdowns and is widely considered one of the top safeties in the NFL. He was ranked 30th on the NFL's Top 100 Players list entering the 2019 season.

Locking up Jackson on a long-term extension was one of GM Ryan Pace's most important obligations this offseason. He couldn't allow the young star to enter the 2020 season with unrestricted free agency looming.

In his first three years with the Bears, Jackson's logged 46 starts, 10 interceptions, five fumble recoveries, five defensive touchdowns and 184 tackles. He's one of the Bears' defensive cornerstones and now isn't going anywhere for a while.

