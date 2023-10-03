Report: Bears to sign Duron Harmon off Ravens practice squad

The Raiders are bringing in some veteran help for their defensive backfield as they try to put together the right formula for their first win of the 2023 season.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the team is signing safety Duron Harmon off of the Ravens practice squad. The Ravens have not announced the move yet.

Harmon signed to the practice squad in Baltimore a couple of weeks ago and was previously out of football after wrapping up the 2022 season with the Raiders. He had 86 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles during his one season in Las Vegas.

Harmon also had one-year stints with the Falcons and Lions after opening his career with seven seasons in New England.

The Bears listed safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson out of Monday's practice and they have cornerbacks Josh Blackwell and Kyler Gordon on injured reserve, so reinforcements are definitely called for on the back end.