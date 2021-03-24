Report: Bears sign Damien Williams, former Chiefs Super Bowl star

Report: Bears sign former Super Bowl hero Damien Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears reportedly made a surprising move on Wednesday, by adding to their running back room. According to Ian Rapoport, the team agreed to a one-year deal with Damien Williams

The #Bears have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with former Super Bowl hero RB Damien Williams, source said. Lots of familiarity, as he knows Matt Nagy’s offense from KC, and he was OC Bill Lazor with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

While Rapoport mentions Williams is familiar with Nagy’s offense from Kansas City, he’s never actually played for Nagy. Williams joined the Chiefs in 2018, which was Nagy’s first season as head coach of the Bears.

Williams opted out last season due to COVID-19 concerns, but in 2019 he rushed 111 times for 498 yards and five touchdowns, all of which were career highs. In addition, Williams caught 30 balls for 213 yards and two more touchdowns.

As Rapoport alluded to, Williams really shined in Super Bowl LIV, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown, and adding 29 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown as well. His receiving touchdown gave the Chiefs the lead with under three minutes left to go in the game, while his 38-yard rushing score put the game away with less than 1:30 on the clock.

As things stand now, the Bears have five running backs on their roster: David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Artavis Pierce, Ryan Nall and now Williams.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!