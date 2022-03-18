Report: Bears to sign Al-Quadin Muhammad, defensive end

Report: Bears to sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have reportedly added a second defensive lineman, just hours after announcing they would not sign Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical. According to Adam Schefter, Ryan Poles agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with former Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Muhammad played under Matt Eberflus for his entire Colts tenure, from 2018-2021. Over those four years, Muhammad only missed one game. In addition, he worked his way up from a rotational player and spot starter in his first three seasons, to a full-time starter in 2021. Muhammad made the most of his increased playing time with career highs in tackles (48), sacks (6) and QB hits (13).

Muhammad figures to play opposite Robert Quinn, at the other end of the Bears defensive line. In that role, he’ll mainly be called upon to stop the run. But Muhammad can chip in with quarterback pressure, too.

