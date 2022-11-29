Report: Bears sign Adrian Colbert amidst Eddie Jackson injury

Report: Bears sign Adrian Colbert amidst Jackson injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, it was reported Eddie Jackson would be out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury he suffered against the New York Jets on Sunday. According to a new report, the Bears plan to sign Adrian Colbert to the roster to help in place of Jackson.

Colbert is a five-year veteran in the league and has played on six different teams. He recently trained with the Titans during training camp over the previous summer and has been a free agent since the beginning of the season.

He's played in 39 career games in the NFL. During that span, he's defended eight passes, forced two fumbles and recorded 109 tackles.

This past Sunday, Deandre-Houston Carson helped take the place of safety Jaquan Brisker, who landed on concussion protocol, while Jaylon Jones helped replace Jackson after he left from his injury. Expect that tandem with the help of Elijah Hicks and Dane Cruikshank, if the latter is healthy.

