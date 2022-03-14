Report: Bears showing preliminary interest in WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Chicago Bears have some position needs to address heading into free agency, and wide receiver is among the most pressing.

The Bears are looking to build around quarterback Justin Fields, which includes protecting him up front and surrounding him with weapons. Darnell Mooney is the only dependable wide receiver currently under contract, which means general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do this offseason.

According to USA Today Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Bears are among the teams showing interest in Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It makes sense considering new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy worked with Valdes-Scantling during his time in Green Bay.

Team to watch there: #Bears, as they're in on a lot of WRs+Luke Getsy was with MVS with GB. https://t.co/MNV53IGvMz — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 14, 2022

Valdes-Scantling possesses impressive speed and big-play ability, which should make him an intriguing option for receiver-needy teams like the Bears.

While he’s not a big-name wideout Bears fans might be hoping for, they need to fill out their receiving corp alongside Mooney, and Valdes-Scantling is familiar with the kind of offense Getsy will be running.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List