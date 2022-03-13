Report: Bears showing interest in WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ahead of free agency

The Chicago Bears have some pressing needs ahead of free agency, and wide receiver is near the top of the list. Which makes for some important decisions for general manager Ryan Poles.

The Bears are slated to have around $36.9 million in salary cap space following some recent moves, including trading Khalil Mack and releasing Tarik Cohen and Eddie Goldman.

Which means Chicago has the money to target some playmakers for quarterback Justin Fields in free agency. Unfortunately, the wide receiver market took a hit with Mike Williams re-signing with the Chargers and Davante Adams and Chris Godwin landing the franchise tag.

But there are some playmakers still set to hit the market, including DJ Chark and Christian Kirk. And there’s one name that’s emerging in regards to the Bears.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chicago is showing interest in free-agent-to-be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster will have options this week, starting with a potential re-signing with Pittsburgh. The Eagles, Chiefs, Bears and Jaguars also could be involved come Monday’s tampering period, I’m told.”

Smith-Schuster is just 25 years old and coming off a disappointing season with the Steelers after battling a shoulder injury. The good news is that could bring his market value down, where a team like the Bears could step in and pair him with Fields.

Smith-Schuster tested the free-agent market last offseason before returning to Pittsburgh on a one-year contract. But with an underwhelming wide receiver free agent class, Smith-Schuster could find himself in demand.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Stay or go: Predicting each of the Bears 2022 free agents View 28 items

List