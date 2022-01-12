Report: Bears showing interest in former Texans GM Rick Smith

The Chicago Bears wasted no time delving into their general manager and head coach searches following the firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy on Monday.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.

According to the Chicago Tribune‘s Dan Wiederer, the Bears want to interview former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith for their GM vacancy. And according to Wiederer, “the interest is mutual.”

The Bears, according to a source, have former Texans GM Rick Smith on their list of GM candidates to talk to here soon. The interest is mutual. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 11, 2022

Smith took an expansion franchise and turned them into a playoff contender. Smith served as the Texans GM from 2006-2017 before stepping away to be with his wife, who was battling breast cancer. Houston hired a new GM and things went downhill for the franchise at that point. Smith has been out of the game for four years, and he could be looking for another opportunity.

The Bears have also requested interviews with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Steelers VP Omar Khan, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

