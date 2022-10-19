Report: Bears shopping Robert Quinn ahead of NFL’s trade deadline

The Chicago Bears are shopping Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, according to CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora.

Quinn is coming off one of his most productive NFL seasons, where he set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks in 2021. He also earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Unfortunately, Quinn has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season, as he has just one sack in six games this season. Still, there figures to be a contending team out there that could certainly benefit from Quinn’s services in their quest for a Super Bowl title.

The Bears aren’t in the business of winning in 2022, and general manager Ryan Poles will certainly be looking to recoup some value for Quinn in the form of additional draft capital.

Poles spent offseason retooling the roster, including dealing star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. There were no shortage of rumors about Quinn being traded before the start of the season. And with the Bears in the business of selling, not buying, Quinn is an obvious choice ahead of the trade deadline.

