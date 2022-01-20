Report: Bears set up interview with Morocco Brown for Monday

The Bears aren’t done with their search for a new General Manager. They have set up an interview for Monday with Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Brown interviewed for the Falcons last year before they hired Terry Fontenot as their General Manager.

Brown has worked for the Colts the past six seasons. The team has drafted players like running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith in since Brown’s time in Indianapolis working with General Manager Chris Ballard.

Brown was the Bears’ assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07 and has worked for Cleveland and Washington since leaving Chicago.

The Bears already have interviewed Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Bills G.M. Joe Schoen and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

They have also requested interviews with Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan, Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden, Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

The Bears also have interviewed in-house candidate, assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

