Report: Bears selected as ‘Hard Knocks' team this summer

alex shapiro
·1 min read

Report: Bears selected as ‘Hard Knocks' team this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are set to let fans get a look behind the scenes at training camp this season. According to Adam Schefter, the Bears have been selected to star in this summer’s season of “Hard Knocks.”

“Hard Knocks” is a show produced by HBO and NFL Films which follows a team throughout training camp, documenting both stars and players trying to make the 53-man roster.

It will be the first time the Bears have ever appeared on the show.

This story will be updated.

