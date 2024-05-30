Report: Bears selected as ‘Hard Knocks' team this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are set to let fans get a look behind the scenes at training camp this season. According to Adam Schefter, the Bears have been selected to star in this summer’s season of “Hard Knocks.”

NFL and NFL Films have selected the Chicago Bears to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, sources tell ESPN.



First episode of Hard Knocks with the Bears is scheduled to air Tuesday night, Aug. 6. pic.twitter.com/4Ay2A9bTHz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2024

“Hard Knocks” is a show produced by HBO and NFL Films which follows a team throughout training camp, documenting both stars and players trying to make the 53-man roster.

It will be the first time the Bears have ever appeared on the show.

This story will be updated.

