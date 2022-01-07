Report: Bears seeking head coach candidates that are ‘leader-of-men’ types, not solely QB gurus

The Chicago Bears are just a few days away from beginning an important offseason, where they’ll be searching for a new head coach and potentially a new general manager.

There are a slew of head coaching candidates that have or will be linked to the Bears over the next couple of weeks. But according to Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer, the Bears aren’t going to focus on bringing in the offensive guru like they did with Nagy.

“I’ve heard they won’t be focused solely on quarterback-developers like they were when they landed Nagy in 2018, with their focus likely on leader-of-men types.”

While simply bringing in a quarterback developer might not be the sole focus, it should be important in terms of the coaching staff a potential defensive-minded head coach would bring to the table.

One name that’s been mentioned in conjunction with the Bears is Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who would certainly fall into that category.

“It’s also worth noting that owner George McCaskey has been very involved in the NFL’s diversity efforts, and the league has been bullish on the candidacy of Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Frazier, a star corner on the vaunted 1985 Bears defense, has been raised to me repeatedly in regards to Buffalo’s plans.”

Breer also mentioned some other, younger candidates that project as those leader-types, including Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, will be in the mix. Breer notes “a plan for developing Justin Fields will be important.”

List