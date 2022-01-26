The Bears hired General Manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday. The former Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel hit “the ground running” as he said he would.

Poles began the process of in-person second interviews on his first day on the job.

The Bears met with Jim Caldwell in Chicago, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

The team has second interviews scheduled with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Wednesday.

Quinn also is a finalist for the Broncos job and had interviews with the Vikings and Dolphins. Eberflus is scheduled for a second interview with the Jaguars on Thursday. Caldwell interviewed for the Jaguars and denied an ESPN report that he declined interview requests from the Raiders and Vikings.

Report: Bears have scheduled second interviews with Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus originally appeared on Pro Football Talk