Report: Bears safety Eddie Jackson doesn’t need surgery for Lisfranc injury

Safety Eddie Jackson had a bounce back season with the Bears this season, where he really seemed to attack this new opportunity in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Jackson had a team-best four interceptions — and was arguably the team’s best defensive player — before suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 12. It was confirmed that Jackson had suffered a Lisfranc injury and his season was over.

But there is some good news. While Jackson is still done for the year, he won’t need surgery, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Here is some good news for Jackson, who visited teammates in the locker room after Sunday’s game wearing a walking boot and using a scooter: A source said he won’t require surgery.

Former Bears center Olin Kreutz suffered a “stable” Lisfranc injury that didn’t require surgery back during the 2011 NFC championship game against the Packers. And he provided some insight as to what awaits Jackson.

“Eddie will recover,” Kretuz told Biggs. “He has tons of time. It’s so different now. Rehab is so much better than it was before. If Eddie finds someone good and he attacks it, he’ll be back to 100%.”

That’s good news for a Bears defense that’s sure to undergo plenty of overhauling, except at safety, where Chicago is set with Jackson and rookie Jaquan Brisker.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire