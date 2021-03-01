Report: Bears, Ryan Pace to cut cornerback Buster Skrine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Bears to cut cornerback Buster Skrine originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have reportedly made their first major personnel move of the offseason, deciding to part ways with cornerback Buster Skrine.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears in 2019 and started seven games over two seasons. He missed the last four games of the 2020 season with a concussion, with Duke Shelley filling in as the Bears’ primary slot corner. Even with the missed time, Skrine played 52% of the Bears’ defensive snaps last season.

According to Spotrac, the Bears will save $2.7 million towards this year’s salary cap by cutting Skrine now, with a $3.3 million dead money hit. However, if they designate Skrine as a post-June 1 cut, they can save $4.9 million for this year’s cap, with a $1.1 million dead money hit this year, and a $2.2 million dead money hit next year.

Skrine is a 10-year veteran who played for the Browns and Jets before joining the Bears.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter reacts to Bears CB Buster Skrine’s pending release

    Twitter had plenty to say about Bears CB Buster Skrine's pending release, which included plenty of relief.

  • Bears cut Buster Skrine

    The Bears are saying goodbye to their veteran nickel cornerback. Buster Skrine is being released, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Skrine played 52 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps and 18 percent of their special teams snaps last season despite missing the final month with a concussion. By releasing Skrine, the Bears are saving more [more]

  • Report: 49ers called Panthers about QB Teddy Bridgewater

    Teddy Bridgewater could be traded by the Panthers, and the 49ers called about his availability according to the Athletic.

  • The Bears are releasing CB Buster Skrine

    The Bears first cap casualty of the offseason is cornerback Buster Skrine, which frees up $2.7 million in salary cap space.

  • 2020 season may have moved Mac Jones ahead of Trey Lance

    A year ago, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance was viewed as an elite NFL draft prospect, and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was not. But much has changed in the last year. North Dakota State played just one game last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Alabama played its season. Lance did not play [more]

  • Mets' Jeremy Hefner ensuring Noah Syndergaard does what he didn't do during Tommy John rehab

    Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner knows all too well what Noah Syndergaard is going through right now, which is why he's been someone the righty can lean on.

  • 49ers have 'no standalone plays,' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel reveals

    Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel talks about what goes into putting together an offensive game plan for the 49ers.

  • Three-time defensive player of year JJ Watt signs with Arizona Cardinals

    Defensive end left troubled Texans earlier this yearESPN reports Watt has signed two-year contract JJ Watt was a hugely popular figure in Houston. Photograph: Matt Patterson/AP Three-time defensive player of the year JJ Watt has announced he is joining the Arizona Cardinals after leaving the Houston Texans. Watt shared a photo of himself on Twitter working out in a Cardinals shirt with the caption “Source: me”. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Watt’s deal is for two years with $23m guaranteed. source: me. pic.twitter.com/1Y6okQBUy5— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021 The 31-year-old was released last month at his own request by the Texans, for whom he had played his entire 10-year NFL career. His departure was seen as another sign of dysfunction from a franchise that has alienated or traded away its best players. The Texans’ best player, quarterback Deshaun Watson, is seeking a trade and has indicated he is willing to sit out the 2021 season rather than continue with the team. In his prime, Watt was the most disruptive defender in the NFL, but injuries and age have slowed him and last season was only the second since 2015 in which he played all 16 games. However, he is still an effective player when fit, and recorded five sacks and an interception in 2020. Watt was an immensely popular figure in Houston and raised more than $35m to help the city’s recovery from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

  • Would Bears WR Allen Robinson play under the franchise tag?

    The expectation is that the Bears will slap the franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson, and he hasn't ruled out demanding a trade.

  • February's Comeback: Recovering From My Biggest Loss

    Despite containing fewer than 20 trading days throughout the month, February has been an exercise in brinksmanship and control across my trading accounts. And while the month started as one of the worst in my career, including a brutal -$240,000 loss on a single trade in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH), I finished the back half of the month with one of my strongest periods of profit in my history as a day trader. All told, after hitting bottom at around -$300,000 in the first week of the month, I was able to claw back some of that loss in the following week. However, it was the last two weeks of the month that I’ve been able to string together 10 green days in a row that brought me out of the hole and put me in the green for February by about $400,000. Those 10 green days saw me add $600,000 in gross profit, putting my daily average of that period at roughly three times my daily goal. That end-of-month recovery was of course helped by the same rapid momentum that has characterized the market recently, particularly in SPYR, Inc. (OTC: SPYR) on Wednesday and the resurgence of the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) short squeeze late in the month. However, what’s truly helped me regain control of my trading are the same steps I tend to take when I feel as though I’ve lost the plot of the market, including lowering my share size and scaling into positions so as to lock in profits early before stepping on the gas. Those final two weeks of February had substantially fewer, and substantially less dramatic, drawdowns, so I wasn’t constantly finding myself playing catchup in order to end the day in the green. One of the most helpful steps I was able to take in the final weeks of February was to come to each trading day more calm and collected, deliberately exercising discipline not only in my trades but in how I started my day. I say often in my live trading and recap videos on the Warrior Trading Facebook and Youtube pages, but getting in the habit of waking up after a good night’s rest, starting the day with some exercise and finding your center before making a single trade is the most surefire way of improving your trading results over the long term. It’s not easy to always do this, and some days it may not work. However, I’m going to try and carry that mentality into March and keep the momentum I’ve built up over the past couple of weeks going. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMaking Up Lost Ground Through Smaller Size And Fewer DrawdownsFinding Consistency In An Unprecedented Market© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cubs win first spring game over Padres | Cubs spring training daily report

    Gordon Wittenmyer, live from Peoria, Ariz. and Tim Stebbins break down the Cubs' spring training opener, a 1-0 win over the Padres.

  • J.J. Watt to sign with Cardinals; contract reportedly is for two years

    The NFC West just keeps getting tougher for the 49ers with J.J. Watt joining the Cardinals.

  • J.J. Watt joining the NFC West has everyone worried about Russell Wilson and his safety

    Even Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones feels bad for Wilson...

  • Bears hiring former Texas coach Tom Herman as offensive analyst

    The Bears are bringing in more reinforcements on offense with the hiring of former Texas coach Tom Herman.

  • Report: Washington expected to release former Chiefs QB Alex Smith

    If Smith extends his playing career, don't expect him to land with the Chiefs.

  • Have the Bears emerged as favorites to potentially land Russell Wilson?

    Bears TE Jimmy Graham, who is a good friend of Russell Wilson's, has been talking up the team and the city.

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • Darius Bazley with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Darius Bazley (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 02/27/2021

  • DeAndre Hopkins still thinks it's hilarious the Texans traded him for 'only' 2nd round pick

    It's been 11 months, but Hopkins is still positively tickled that the Texans traded him to the Cardinals for almost nothing.

  • Collin Sexton with an and one vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers) with an and one vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 02/27/2021