Report: Bears, Ryan Pace close to signing another offensive lineman

Report: Bears close to adding depth on offensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears may be close to adding more depth to their offensive line. According to Denver reporter Mike Klis, Elijah Wilkinson could be close to signing a deal that would bring him to Chicago.

Former Broncos OL Elijah Wilkinson is wrapping up visit with Bears per source. It appears a deal is imminent. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 23, 2021

Wilkinson joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and has played both guard and tackle. In his four seasons in Denver, Wilkinson has played in 45 games, starting 27 of them.

It seems unlikely Wilkinson would crack the Bears’ starting offensive line unit, especially given the expected return of James Daniels, emergence of Sam Mustipher at center and re-signing of Germain Ifedi. The move does give the Bears flexibility as Wilkinson can play both guard and tackle. It also helps fill out the offensive line room, since Rashaad Coward and Jason Spriggs are both free agents who have yet to sign this offseason. Coward and Spriggs played 16 games and eight games for the Bears last season, respectively.

