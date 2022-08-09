Report: Bears' Roquan Smith is asking for more than Shaquille Leonard

Report: Roquan Smith asking for more than Shaquille Leonard originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith asked the Bears' for more money than Colts' Shaquille Leonard, according to Ian Rapoport on 670 the Score.

Leonard inked a five-year, $98.5 million deal last August to remain with the Colts. The deal made him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. Barring Smith's extension, he would like to "one-up" Leonard by becoming the highest-paid linebacker with a deal that exceeds Leonard's $19 million per year value.

However, Smith and the Bears have reached an impasse. Poles claims he included "record-breaking" parts into the contract. But, plenty of the contract is back-loaded with "fake money," as described by Rapoport.

As a result, Smith composed a two-page note expressing his dissatisfaction with the Bears' front office. He said the team made "negotiations in bad faith" and they are not appreciating his value.

General manager Ryan Poles expressed his desire to retain Smith to the team and come to an agreement. However, if the front office doesn't come to their senses and offer Smith the five-year, $100 million extension he is likely asking for, Smith will continue with his intent to be traded.

