Report: Bears, and a reunion with ex-coach Matt Nagy, could be a fit for Alex Smith

Report: Bears could be a landing spot for Alex Smith

It appears that Alex Smith's days in Washington as numbered as the team is expected to release the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year in the coming days.

However, just because his time with Washington is ending doesn't mean his career is. The quarterback still believes he can produce and play at the NFL level and all signs point toward him trying to prove that with a new team. Who could that be?

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, one logical landing spot for Smith includes a reunion with a former coach.

“Guys you want to talk about a potential, potential place he could land. I mean obviously, you’re going to have teams interested if he wants to play," Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network. "I would keep an eye on the Chicago Bears.”

From NFL Now: The Washington Football Team is expected to release QB Alex Smith and he still wants to play. If that holds, the #Bears would be one of the teams that makes sense... pic.twitter.com/JVcGyZX9SB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

That would entail Smith once again teaming up with Matt Nagy. Chicago's head man was the quarterbacks coach and eventually the offensive coordinator in Kansas City during Smith's years with the team. There, Smith had a fair amount of success navigating the offense and re-establishing himself as a starter in the NFL.

That aspect of Smith and Chicago partnering makes sense given the history the two share. However, when examining what the Bears have at the position, it's unclear what role Smith would take.

As a natural competitor and someone who wants to continue to play in the NFL, it's safe to assume that Smith wants to find a place where can once again start. Chicago may or may not be that place.

After the Mitchell Trubisky experiment ultimately didn't work out, the Bears are in a similar quarterback situation to the one in Washington. The team needs an upgrade at the position, preferably an elite one or at least a passer with high upside.

Chicago has been linked to the same names as Washington such as Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Derek Carr and more. The team was also reportedly somewhat interested in Carson Wentz before his trade to Indianapolis last month.

Smith doesn't exactly fit that mold in terms of what the team should be looking for. The quarterback has shown that he can be formidable in the offense, but his age and limited mobility cap his overall ceiling. If Washington didn't see Smith as a short or long-term solution, it's hard to see Chicago having that vision given the two teams have similar needs.

Maybe Smith would be okay joining Nagy and serving as the backup. Most teams would be happy to have the veteran in that capacity. Or, maybe the Bears at least give Smith a destination where he can compete for a starting job. There isn't exactly another solution under center for Chicago as of now, which makes the Bears a team to monitor.