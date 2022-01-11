Report: Bears request interviews with Browns’ Adofo-Mensah, Cook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach and GM.

After putting in a request to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coach opening, Chicago reportedly requested an interview with two names in the Cleveland Browns’ front office.

Confirming the #Bears have asked permission to interview #Browns VP of Players Personnel Glenn Cook and VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The #Browns knew they'd interview for promotions this offseason. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 11, 2022

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been with the Browns since March of 2020, joining Andrew Berry’s front office.

Before he was in Cleveland, Adofo-Mensah spent seven years in the San Francisco 49ers organization, including two years as the director of football research and development.

Adofo-Mensah grew up in New Jersey and played basketball at Princeton, where he earned a degree in 2003. He also earned a master’s in economics from Stanford in 2013. Before he took his job with the 49ers, he was an executive director in the Credit Suisse Commodities Proprietary Group and an associate portfolio manager at Taylor Woods Capital Group.

Glenn Cook entered the Browns’ front office in 2016 after being in the Green Bay Packers organization. He was promoted from assistant director of pro scouting to vice president of players personnel in March of 2020.