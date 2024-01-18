Report: Bears request to interview Marcus Brady for OC position originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles continue to turn over every stone in their search for the Bears' next offensive coordinator. On Thursday, the number of candidates for the position reached seven as the Bears requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

Brady, 44, has spent the last two seasons on the Eagles' offensive staff. Before that, he was a member of Frank Reich's staff with the Indianapolis Colts. Brady served as the Colts' assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018, quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020, and was Indy's offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022. He was fired by the Colts midway through the 2022 season.

Brady worked with Eberflus in Indianapolis from 2018 to 2021.

Before his work with the Colts, Brady was the offensive coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. He served under former Bears head coach Marc Trestman in 2017.

Brady is the second candidate the Bears have interviewed who does not come from the Shanahan-McVay tree. Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is the only other candidate from a different offensive background.

The Bears have interviewed or requested to interview five members of the Shanahan and McVay trees: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, San Francisco 49ers pass game coordinator Klint Kubiak, Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

