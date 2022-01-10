Report: Bears request interview with G.M. candidate Morocco Brown

A candidate to succeed Ryan Pace as the Bears’ General Manager has been identified.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown. Brown interviewed for the Falcons before they hired Terry Fontenot as their General Manager last year.

Brown has been with the Colts for the last six seasons. The team has drafted players like running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard, and right tackle Braden Smith since Brown has been working in Indianapolis.

Brown was also the Bears’ assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07 and has also worked for Cleveland and Washington since leaving Chicago.

