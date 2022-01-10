Report: Bears request interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

Report: Bears request interview with Bills DC Leslie Frazier originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The first formal candidate for the Chicago Bears’ head coaching vacancy is a familiar face.

On the same day that the Bears fired Matt Nagy, the franchise reportedly requested an interview with Leslie Frazier, a cornerback on the famous 1985 Bears defense.

Per source, the Bears have requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coach opening. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 10, 2022

Frazier is currently the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. He has been in Buffalo since 2017 and his unit finished the 2021 season ranked first in points allowed, passing yards allowed, passing touchdowns allowed and opposing quarterback rating.

Along with Frazier’s connection to the Bears as a player, he is also familiar with the Bears as a head coach. Frazier was the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach from Week 12 of the 2010 season through the end of the 2013 campaign, and the team made one playoff appearance during that stretch. The Vikings went just 2-5 against the Bears during Frazier’s stint as head coach.

Minnesota fired Frazier after the 2013 season. He was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 and was out of the league for a year before taking the same role with the Bills.

Frazier is not the only former Bear on the team’s radar. Jim Harbaugh reportedly will “entertain” offers to return to the NFL and has “really positive feelings” for the Bears, though no interview has been set up yet.