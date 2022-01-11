Report: Bears request interview with 49ers' Ran Carthon

Report: 49ers player personnel director on Bears GM list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have wasted no time getting their search underway for both a new head coach and general manager. Since George McCaskey announced the firings of both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace on Monday afternoon, a steady stream of reports announcing interview requests at Halas Hall have emerged. The latest was the first request for someone from the 49ers organization.

The Bears have put in a request to interview 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon for their GM job, per source. Carthon was also requested by the Giants. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2022

Carthon began his front office career as a pro scout with the Falcons in 2008. He then took a job with the Rams as their director of pro personnel in 2012. But the Rams fired just weeks before the 2017 draft, leading Carthon to take the same job with the 49ers one month later. Carthon now works as the 49ers director of player personnel.

Over his 10 seasons running pro personnel departments, Carthon has overseen numerous high profile free agent signings, like Jared Cook, Jake Long, Nick Foles, Case Keenum, Richard Sherman, Kwon Alexander and Alex Mack. He was also involved in the trade for Trent Williams.

In addition to Carthon, the Bears have reportedly reached out to interview Browns president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Colts assistant GM/VP of player personnel Ed Dodds and Saints assistant GM/director of college scouting Jeff Ireland.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!