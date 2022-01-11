Report: Bears request head coach interview with Nathaniel Hackett

Report: Bears request interview with Packers OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The parade of Bears interview requests for their open head coaching job continued on Tuesday morning, and it continued with the team reaching out to a bitter rival.

The #Bears put in a request to interview #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching job, per source.



Hackett already has interviews scheduled this week with the #Jaguars and #Broncos. A hot candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Hackett has overseen Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ dynamic offense since 2019. While Davante Adams truly blossomed the year before Hackett arrived, he did run the show for Adams’ All-Pro season in 2020. He’s also shown flexibility by putting a focus on Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon and the run game when needed.

As Pelissero mentioned, there will be competition for Hackett’s services if he interviews well. But the Bears can offer him a package of things that neither the Broncos, nor Jaguars can: an exciting young quarterback, top-tier pass rushers and the opportunity to lead the NFL’s charter franchise.

Before working in Green Bay, Hackett spent time on staff under both Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone in Jacksonville. Hackett was also Marrone’s offensive coordinator during their time together in Buffalo.

By NBC Sports Chicago’s count, the Bears have now requested interviews with nine head coach candidates. Four are on the offensive side, five are defensive-minded.

