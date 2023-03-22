Report: Bears representatives out in full force at Ohio State’s pro day

With the first wave of NFL free agency in the books, the attention has shifted to the 2023 NFL draft. After trading the No. 1 pick, the Chicago Bears are sitting at ninth overall, and they have four picks inside the top 64, where there will be plenty of top prospects to choose from.

Perhaps one of them hails from Ohio State, where it sounds like Chicago is well-represented at the university’s pro day.

According to Daniel Greenberg, the Bears will have eight representatives at Ohio State’s pro day on Wednesday. That includes general manager Ryan Poles, assistant GM Ian Cunningham, head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Alan Williams, offensive line coach Chris Morgan, defensive line coach Travis Smith and Midwest area scout Ryan Cavanaugh.

While a number of teams will be there to see potential No. 1 overall pick in quarterback C.J. Stroud, there are some first- and second-round prospects that should interest the Bears. That includes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, edge rusher Zach Harrison, center Luke Wypler and offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

When looking at the biggest needs still facing the Bears after the first week of free agency, defensive line and offensive line are at the top of the list. Johnson has been mentioned as someone who could be on the board for Chicago at No. 9.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire