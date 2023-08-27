Report: Bears are releasing QB P.J. Walker

The first surprising roster cut for the Chicago Bears comes in the form of a face many expected to make the roster at the start of the summer.

The Bears are releasing quarterback P.J. Walker, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Walker, who signed a two-year this offseason, was expected to serve as the backup to starter Justin Fields. But Walker’s inconsistent summer — both in training camp and preseason — coupled with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent’s impressive summer signal an end to Walker’s Bears career before it really even began.

With news that Walker has been cut, that indicates Bagent will be the backup quarterback to Fields this season.

Veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman currently remains on the roster, but Bagent passed him up awhile back. While Peterman will likely be part of roster cuts, he’s expected to be brought back on the practice squad.

Walker got his start in the XFL in 2020, where he passed for 1,338 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 record. He was ultimately signed by the Panthers, where he’s spent the last three seasons.

Walker’s biggest contributions came last season, where he made five starts. He completed 63-of-106 passes for 731 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in six games.

