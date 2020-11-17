Report: Bears QB Nick Foles avoids major injury after being carted off in loss to Vikings

It appears that Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles has avoided any devastating injuries after being carted off at the end of Monday night’s 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, initial X-rays showed no fracture in Foles’ hip or leg, which is good news for Foles and for a Bears team already down one quarterback.

From @gmfb: Despite the image of him leaving the field on a cart, #Bears QB Nick Foles did not suffer a major injury, sources say. Initial tests showed no fracture in his hip. He'll undergo further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/LmKR6uiYit — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2020

Foles’ injury came in the final minute of the game. He was slammed to the ground after scrambling around with the ball and trying to avoid being sacked. He wasn’t successful and landed hard on his right hip.

Here's the play, with 34 seconds left in the game: Nick Foles gets slammed to the ground and had to be carted off. pic.twitter.com/1WLHoTAP4A — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 17, 2020

More tests will be done on Foles’ hip to determine the nature and extent of any injury, but avoiding a fracture means there’s at least a chance that he could be back after the Bears’ Week 11 bye. That would be a huge break, as the Bears are already without quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky is dealing with a shoulder injury, and while he hasn’t been stellar this season, he would at least be an option.

The Bears have some serious offensive issues to fix —they’ve lost four straight games and had just 149 total yards of offense against the Vikings on Monday night — but making sure Foles is healthy is at the top of the list. With next week’s bye, the Bears can regroup, heal, and maybe figure out how to fix some of these glaring problems.

Nick Foles of the Bears is carted off the field late in the fourth quarter Monday night. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

