Report: Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky back from shoulder injury, will play against Saints

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been out since Week 4 with a shoulder injury, but it looks like he’s healed up and ready to go. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Trubisky will play on Sunday when the Bears take on the New Orleans Saints.

Trubisky injured himself early in the Bears’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 29, going down with a dislocated left shoulder and a slight labrum tear. The injury wasn’t supposed to be season-ending and didn’t require surgery, but Trubisky needed a few weeks to heal. He traveled to London with the team for their Week 5 game against the Oakland Raiders, but didn’t play. The Bears had a bye in Week 6.

Coach Matt Nagy gave Week 7 as a target for Trubisky’s return, but leading up to Sunday it wasn’t clear if he would play. He was a full participant in practice all week, but was still listed as questionable on Friday. He told ESPN on Wednesday that he feels close to 100 percent, but admitted that the team is requiring him to wear a harness on his left shoulder if he wants to be cleared to play.

Trubisky wasn’t having the most glorious season when he went down. Overall he’s thrown for just 588 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite that, he looked like he was turning things around in Week 3 when he threw three touchdowns against the Washington Redskins. He got injured too early in Week 4 before anyone could tell if he’d really turned a corner, or if that great performance was just the result of playing the comically bad Washington Redskins.

Trubisky will need some time to shake off the rust against the Saints, but it won’t be long before we know if his domination of the Redskins is the new norm, or if it was just a fluke.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky will reportedly play against the Saints on Sunday, three weeks after dislocating his shoulder agains the Vikings. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

