Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to miss multiple games, avoid IR

Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a dislocated right thumb in last week’s loss to the Vikings. And while he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the injury doesn’t appear to be too serious.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Fields is slated to miss multiple games, but he’s not expected to land on short-term injured reserve. If Fields were to be placed on IR, he’d be out a minimum of four games.

The move, or lack thereof, is an indication the Bears believe Fields will return the next few weeks. On Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus said he’s noticed improvement, but Fields is still considered “week-to-week.”

“The mobility’s getting better, the swelling went down, the grip strength is better,” Eberflus said. “It’s trending in the right direction. He’ll be week to week and we’ll know more Monday.”

With Fields sidelined, it’ll be undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent starting for Chicago — for however long that’ll be. Bagent is slated to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Raiders.

Looking ahead to the next four games, the Bears face the Raiders, Chargers (Sunday Night Football), Saints and Panthers (Thursday Night Football). Not landing on IR, Fields is eligible to return for any of those games.

