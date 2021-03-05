Report: Bears have ‘prioritized’ trading for Russell Wilson

After weeks of countless rumors and speculation about who might be the next Chicago Bears quarterback, could the team finally be zeroing in on their target?

According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, the Bears have “prioritized making a run at Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.”

The news comes just eight days after Wilson reportedly said he would be willing to be traded to Chicago, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints. Wilson has not formally requested a trade from the Seahawks as of yet, however.

Should Wilson be dealt, the thinking is the Bears would be the favorites to land the former Super Bowl champion. The Raiders appear committed to quarterback Derek Carr, the Cowboys will likely use the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, hoping to sign him to a long-term deal, and the Saints are millions of dollars over the salary cap.

Despite the reported interest from both Wilson and the Bears, there are still many hurdles to clear before any type of deal were to get done. Seattle would need to be willing to deal their franchise quarterback and while they reportedly aren’t hanging up on teams who reach out, they aren’t actively shopping him yet either.

Seattle would also need to eat approximately $39 million in dead-cap money over two years. That doesn’t mean a deal can’t happen, however, as the Philadelphia Eagles are on the hook for $33.8 million this upcoming season after dealing quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts last month. But it could create a snag in a standoff between Wilson and the team.

In turn, the Bears would have to create more salary cap space to absorb Wilson’s contract, which has a $32 million cap hit for the 2021 season. But general manager Ryan Pace knows he needs to make a splash and find a franchise passer to ensure he keeps his job past this upcoming season.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Pace said all avenues are being considered when it comes to the quarterback position. With Wilson showing interest in playing for the Bears, they’re showing the feeling is mutual.

The Wilson-Seahawks drama has escalated quickly in just over a week, meaning things could continue to heat up until the situation boils over. If and when it does, the Bears appear to be standing by, ready to pounce.

