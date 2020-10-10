Report: Bears’ practice-squad player tests positive

The Chicago Bears have joined the list of teams on the daily COVID crop-report watch.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a member of the Bears practice squad has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bears have been closed since Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers. It’s unclear when the facility will open.

The test sample presumably was collected on Friday. Since testing doesn’t happen on game days, the player could have been shedding virus in the vicinity of teammates and others on Thursday night.

This means that the results of PCR testing in the coming days will become critical to assessing whether and to what extent one positive test becomes more than that.

