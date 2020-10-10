Report: Bears practice squad player, Chiefs coach tests positive for COVID-19

Report: Bears player, Chiefs coach tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

An unnamed Chicago Bears practice squad player and Kansas City Chiefs strength and conditioning coach both tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday afternoon.

Both individuals are going through the process of contact tracing.

There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020

It's worth noting practice squad players are not allowed on the sidelines during games, so one could assume the Bears player didn't have meaningful contact with his teammates on the active roster during their Thursday Night victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There has been no word on what this may mean for the Bears and Chiefs practices/games moving forward.

There are no new positive COVID tests for the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots who had games rescheduled to later in the week with other players testing positive for the virus.