Report: Bears planned double trade back from No. 1 with Texans, Panthers

Chicago Bears fans can breathe a little easier when the first round of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off because the trade for the No. 1 pick was made weeks ago.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles sent the first overall selection to the Carolina Panthers for two first-round picks, two second-round selections and wide receiver DJ Moore. It was an impressive haul that has been the highlight of Chicago’s offseason. And it sounds like there were almost two trades.

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Bears originally planned a double trade-back scenario for the No. 1 pick. Chicago was going to trade the first overall pick to the Houston Texans before moving back from No. 2 to No. 9 with the Panthers, a deal that was essentially done.

Little #NFL Draft scoopage, originally the Bears were trading that top pick with Houston to go to #2, then Chicago had deal pretty much worked out with Carolina to go from 2 to 9. Looked like it was going to happen then Houston source says they just couldn’t get that part of the deal done so Bears made the eventual move with Panthers, who now have their guy. Young likely would have been the guy for Texans. Instead he’ll go to Carolina. Ahhh what could have been

Sure, it would’ve been nice for the Bears to execute two trade back scenarios. But who’s to say the compensation from the Panthers would’ve been the same, namely the acquisition of Moore. Carolina gets their top choice of quarterback at first overall, compared to having to settle to QB2 behind Bryce Young.

When all is said and done, Poles orchestrated an impressive trade that resulted in three additional picks, a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver and he still has a top-10 pick. A win’s a win.

