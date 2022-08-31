Report: Bears plan to bring back DT Trevon Coley on practice squad

The Chicago Bears have trimmed their initial roster to 53 players, which featured some tough cuts.

Among those was defensive tackle Trevon Coley, who put together a dominant preseason in Chicago. In three games, Coley totaled 3 sacks and 6 quarterback hits.

But the good news is it sounds like Coley could be making a return to the Bears.

According to Jordan Schultz, Chicago plans on bringing back Coley to their practice squad if he isn’t signed by another team.

Coley is a vested veteran, so he doesn’t hit the waiver wire, and he’s free to sign with a team as a free agent. It sounds like Coley will sign to the Bears practice squad if he doesn’t get a 53-man roster opportunity elsewhere.

#Bears plan to bring back DT Trevon Coley to their practice squad if he’s not claimed, his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi tell me. Had a great preseason for Chicago, totaling 3 TFLs, 3 sacks and 6 quarterback hits. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2022

The waiver claim deadline is Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT. Those waiver claims will be announced an hour later and then teams can begin filling out their practice squads.

