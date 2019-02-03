Report: Bears and Packers to kick-off 2019 NFL season originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The NFL reportedly will waste no time in re-igniting the Bears-Packers rivlary in 2019.

According to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the two sides will "likely" be the NFL's Thursday Kickoff Game to open the 2019 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hearing the Packers at Bears game will likely be the 2019 season's Thursday Kickoff Game to recognize the NFL's 100th anniversary. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 3, 2019

Typically, one of the two Super Bowl participants plays in the opening game of each NFL season. However, 2019 is the NFL's 100th season season, and the Bears-Packers rivlary is the league's oldest.

If not the Bears and Packers, the NFL could opt for a conference championship game rematch between either the Patriots and Chiefs or the Rams and Saints. Both games went to overtime, and the latter notoriously ended in controversy due to a missed potential pass interference call against the Rams.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.