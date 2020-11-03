REPORT: Bears OT Jason Spriggs tests positive for COVID-19

An already shaky Chicago Bears offensive line just got shakier following NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport’s report that reserve offensive tackle Jason Spriggs tested positive for COVID-19.

#Bears OT Jason Spriggs tested positive for COVID-19, source said. In addition, G Germain Ifedi was determined to be a high-risk close contact, and while he’ll go on the list, he does have a chance to be back and play on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020





Spriggs filled-in for an injured Bobby Massie in Week 8, and with Massie expected to miss up to one month with a knee injury, Spriggs was setting up for a stretch of starts. Now, that job likely belongs to Alex Bars, who joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent from Notre Dame in 2019.

Chicago’s offensive line has come under criticism this week for its poor play. Calls for GM Ryan Pace to make a trade for an upgrade grew louder over the last few weeks, but the Bears remained inactive at the trade deadline.