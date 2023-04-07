Report: Bears one of 3 teams most likely to draft Jalen Carter

Bears one of 3 teams most likely to draft Jalen Carter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have been linked to Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter since the day the season ended.

And those links aren't fading.

In a broad column about NFL Draft buzz, ESPN's Matt Miller wrote the Bears (No. 9 overall pick) along with the Seattle Seahawks (No. 5 overall pick) are the two teams most likely to select Carter.

That intel comes from polling "more than 10 scouts and execs" and none of them believe Carter will fall out of the top 10.

Earlier this week, Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus said the Carter won't be visiting with teams outside the top-10, unless they're planning on trading up.

In the same column, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also noted the Philadelphia Eagles could be a landing spot.

"A lot of folks I've spoken to think Carter won't fall out of the top 10 because the Philadelphia Eagles hold the 10th spot," Fowler wrote.

Fowler added: "He could of course go earlier than No. 10, but the Eagles might serve as a backstop."

Fowler quoted an AFC scout saying it feels like a pick Howie Roseman would make, and the Eagles general manager loves drafting lineman.

"Part of the potential connection here is the Eagles have strong leadership along the defensive line with Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and others," Fowler wrote. Plus, Carter's former Georgia teammate, Jordan Davis, enters his second year with the Eagles.

"Most agree that Carter would be best-served going to a team with a well-established culture of winning and accountability."

When the offseason started, many early mock drafts had the Bears drafting Carter with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears have since traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers and will now pick at No. 9. The thought of the Bears being able to trade down to add draft capital, plus wide receiver DJ Moore, and still landing Carter would've been unthinkable in January.

Carter's draft stock as slid over the past few months. In March, Carter pled no contest to two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and racing, in connection with a deadly car crash that killed one of Carter’s Bulldogs teammates and a Bulldogs staffer.

He also showed up to his Pro Day significantly heavier than he was when he weighed in at the NFL Combine, and had to cut his Pro Day short because he was too winded to complete all his drills.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it clear the Bears will do their due diligence on Carter before making a decision on whether or not to select him, if he’s available when they’re on the clock.

That due diligence included a meeting with him earlier this week.

“Like the combine, it’s a collection of information," Poles said last month about meeting with Carter. "We got some there. We got more at the pro day. We’ll bring him, talk to him and get to know him even better.

"Some point in mid-April, we’ll sit down and see how we want to handle it.”

