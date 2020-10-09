Report: Bears OL James Daniels to undergo MRI for pec muscle injury

Report: James Daniels to undergo MRI for pec injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the Bears enjoyed a comeback win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, it may have come at a steep cost. According to Mike Garafolo, James Daniels will undergo an MRI to confirm whether or not he tore his pectoral muscle.

#Bears G James Daniels will undergo an MRI on his pec, with a source saying the fear is he suffered a season-ending injury. The tests will tell the full story. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 9, 2020

Depending on the nature of the injury, it could be a season-ending blow to Daniels, who has been a reliable offensive lineman in his third NFL season.

The Bears are no strangers to pec injuries in recent years. Just last season, Roquan Smith had his year cut short after suffering a torn pec in Week 14. They lost linebacker Jerrell Freeman to a pec injury in Week 1 of 2017 as well.