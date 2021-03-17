Report: Bears offered three first-round picks, a third-rounder, and two starters for Russell Wilson

The Bears did indeed try to finagle a trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to Dan Patrick, Chicago offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two unnamed starters for Wilson. The Seahawks, obviously, passed.

The problem, from the Bears’ perspective, is that they hold the 20th overall pick this year. And if they have Wilson, the future first-round picks likely would landed in the 20s as well.

The only remaining question is whether some other team with a higher spot in the 2021 pecking order decides to make a similar effort. The Jets, for example, have pick No. 2. The Dolphins have pick No. 3. The Panthers hold pick No. 8.

Again, the Seahawks haven’t drafted a quarterback in round one since 1993, and they’ve only ever used a first-rounder on a quarterback twice. Even if they didn’t use the 2021 first-rounder from Wilson’s new team on his replacement, the 2021 first-rounder needs to be a lot closer to No. 1 than No. 32.

