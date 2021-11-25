Report: Bears offered condolences to Matt Nagy, after report denied

Report: Bears didn't believe Nagy when he denied firing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

By now numerous reports have come out indicating that another report saying the Bears had informed Matt Nagy that the Lions game would be his last, was incorrect. Nagy himself said the report was inaccurate when he met with the media on Tuesday, and reportedly relayed the same message to his team. But according to Jay Glazer, Nagy was so unconvincing when addressing the team, that some still came up to him afterwards to offer their condolences.

“Matt Nagy, he went and he addressed the players and coaches, but the way did it was almost in like a solemn way,” Glazer said on FOX’s NFL pregame show. “So even afterwards, he said it’s not true, players and coaches were like, ‘Hey Matt, it’s been great.’

“So it got to the point where the owner George McCaskey, yesterday, came into the team meeting, addressed the entire team and said ‘Absolutely not true, he’s not been informed that he’s getting fired after this game. We’re not saying he won’t get fired at some point here.’ But they told the entire team that report, unequivocally, is not true.”

Whether or not Nagy is truly coaching for his job on Thursday, the Bears still desperately need a win. They’ve lost five games in a row, one season after losing six games in a row.

