Report: Bears' N'Keal Harry ankle surgery scheduled for Thursday

N’Keal Harry may be able to play for the majority of the season. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears wide receiver will undergo tightrope surgery on Thursday to repair his injured ankle. That will give Harry a timeline to return in eight weeks, per the report.

Harry hurt himself in the first snap of team drills last Saturday. He was in obvious pain and struggled to put any weight on the foot. Harry wasn’t carted off the field, but he did need help getting back into the locker room by putting an arm around coaches’ shoulders on either side of him.

Ryan Poles traded a 2024 seventh-round to the Patriots in exchange for Harry back in July. Harry was a former first-round pick in New England, but he struggled to get on the field.

In addition to Harry, the Bears were without Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis and David Moore at Wednesday’s practice. If Harry is out exactly eight weeks, he will be back in time for the Bears’ Week 5 game against the Vikings.

