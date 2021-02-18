Report: Bears never made an offer for Carson Wentz

Rest easy, Bears fans. The Carson Wentz saga has officially come to an end.

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading the former No. 2 overall pick — and his massive contract — to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chicago, along with Indianapolis, was mentioned as a front-runner for Wentz throughout this process, especially given quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo’s experience with Wentz back in Philadelphia.

While the Bears have been doing their due diligence on the quarterback market this offseason — including Wentz — they never made an offer to the Eagles, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Colts were really only spot that made sense. Bears did their homework but never made an offer, Colts were the players in this. Eagles got what they could — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 18, 2021

There were reports indicating the Eagles were seeking out two first-round picks for Wentz, something many believed general manager Ryan Pace wouldn’t relinquish, despite being desperate for a quarterback.

Ultimately, the Eagles weren’t able to get much back in return for Wentz, an indication that perhaps Chicago wasn’t all-in on Wentz.

The Bears trading for Wentz wouldn’t have been the worst move. But it was always the cost that was the greatest concern, especially considering Wentz’s regression, injury history and contract.

Now, we’re back to square one as the quarterback market continues to thin for the Bears. Could we be in for a potential one-year extension for Mitchell Trubisky or Pace trading up in the NFL draft to grab his guy?

We’ll soon see as the quarterback saga continues in Chicago.

