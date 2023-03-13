Report: Bears, Nate Davis agree to free agent deal

Report: Bears agree to deal with RG Nate Davis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears biggest reported free agent additions on Monday, Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, will bolster the team’s linebacker corps. But that doesn’t mean Ryan Poles neglected the offense. According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears also agreed to a deal with Nate Davis to shore up the interior of their offensive line.

The Titans drafted Davis in the third round of the 2019 draft and was made a healthy scratch for the first three games of his career. But the Titans made Davis active in Week 4, where he played in a rotation at right guard. One week later Davis was made the starter at right guard, and held onto the job from there. Since 2019, Davis started 54 games for the Titans and was a member of the stout offensive line that helped Derrick Henry win two rushing titles and one Offensive Player of the Year award.

Offensive line experts say Davis is a better run blocker than pass protector, however he put up decent pass protection numbers last season. According to PFF, Davis only surrendered three sacks and 14 pressures in 2022. He had a 3.9% pressure rate last year, which would have led all Bears guards with at least 100 opportunities. Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield led all Bears guards with a 4.2% pressure rate in 2022. Whitehair wasn’t far behind at 4.3%, with Lucas Patrick turning in a much worse 11.6% pressure rate.

It’s unclear where the Bears will slot Davis onto their offensive line. They could place him at right guard where he’s played the most, then make a decision between keeping Whitehair at left guard, or cutting bait with Whitehair and sliding Jenkins to left. Alternately, the Bears could keep Jenkins at right guard where he was a revelation in 2022 and try Davis at left. It’s possible the Bears just bring in Davis to compete wherever and let the chips fall where they may in training camp.

The Bears can officially sign their free agent additions when the new league year begins on Mar. 15 at 3 p.m.

